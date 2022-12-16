iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

