iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 6,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $519,000.

