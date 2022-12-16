iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lowered by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after acquiring an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,300 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

