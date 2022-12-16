iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,399 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

