iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IGF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 1,093,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,505. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

