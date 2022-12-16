iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of IGF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 1,093,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,505. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.