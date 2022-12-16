iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

IBTE stock remained flat at $23.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

