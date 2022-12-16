iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

