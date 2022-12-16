iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,704,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. 1,221,845 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

