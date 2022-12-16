iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

