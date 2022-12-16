iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lowered by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.