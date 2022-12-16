iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,675,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,462,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

