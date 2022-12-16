iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $298.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

