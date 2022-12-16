iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,044 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:MEAR opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

