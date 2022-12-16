iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

