iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. 31,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,523. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.85.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

