iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.67. 25,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,523. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.85.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

