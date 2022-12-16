Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,362,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 4,221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,629.0 days.

ITGGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Italgas from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ITGGF stock remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Italgas has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

