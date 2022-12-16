Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $7.49 on Friday, reaching $233.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,140. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average is $217.23.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

