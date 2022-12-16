Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.45 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

