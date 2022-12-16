Jacobs & Co. CA Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.