Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.32 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.20. 10,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,427. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.