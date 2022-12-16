Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 216,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 264,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 46,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 153,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,053. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

