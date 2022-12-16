Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 36,763 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.79) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 28,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,470. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

