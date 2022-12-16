Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 730 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 7,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

