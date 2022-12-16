JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

