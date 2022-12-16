JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,462,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,454,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 424,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,795,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCNE stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,696. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

