Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.07. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

