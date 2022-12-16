Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

