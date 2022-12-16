Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novartis AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Novartis in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Novartis Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after buying an additional 444,401 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

