JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in November

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,622,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 5,380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,220.0 days.

JFE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. JFE has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.51%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.