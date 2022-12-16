Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $64.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

