Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,121,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

