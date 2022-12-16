Joseph Driscoll Sells 24,613 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,611. The stock has a market cap of $463.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

AKYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

