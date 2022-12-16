Joseph R. Nerges Buys 5,625 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 6,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.