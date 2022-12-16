JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €108.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($103.16) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($126.32) to €126.00 ($132.63) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($136.84) to €124.00 ($130.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.41.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

