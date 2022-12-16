JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

