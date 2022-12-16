JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Reduced by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.
