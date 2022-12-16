Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. 31,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,523. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.85.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.