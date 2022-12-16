Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

