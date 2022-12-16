Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $99.28. 132,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

