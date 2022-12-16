jvl associates llc Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Waste Management accounts for 0.3% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.