Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Buys $55,360.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,415,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,624,956.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Alan Yu purchased 4,500 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00.
- On Friday, December 9th, Alan Yu purchased 7,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Alan Yu purchased 1,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $15,356.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu purchased 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $235,704.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu purchased 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu acquired 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00.
Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.7 %
KRT opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
