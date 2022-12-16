Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,551 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $123.17 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

