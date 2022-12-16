Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

