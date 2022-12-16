Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 155,516 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,516 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,461 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,585,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

