Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE KMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 167,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,972. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,861,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

