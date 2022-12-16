Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.