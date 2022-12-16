Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.