KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.25. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.62. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.