Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 146,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

