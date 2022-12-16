Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,152. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.